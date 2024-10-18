UPROXX & Sparkling Ice Brought The Vibes To Austin With ‘Sparkling Sessions’

UPROXX and Sparkling Ice kept the good times rollin’ with a stop in Austin, TX on our SPARKLING SESSIONS Festival Kickoff tour. After chilling by the pool ahead of Coachella and lighting up Chicago ahead of Lollapalooza, we touched down in the live music capital of the world to pre-game Austin City Limits. Setting up at the exclusive Inn Cahoots, we transformed the boutique hotel’s secret garden into the weekend’s hottest concert venue.

Soundtracking the unforgettable evening was rising country artist Dasha, who had attendees flocking to the dancefloor with her viral single, “Austin,” while R&B duo THEBROSFRESH crooned some of their biggest hits earlier in the evening. DJ Le Chev popped by to spin a set for guests too with electric beats that paired nicely with some fresh and flavorful fall cocktails courtesy of Sparkling Ice. Outfitted in metallic cowboy hats and fueled by local bites, partygoers bounced between hair-braiding and flash tattoo stations, a taco bar, lawn games, and an Instagram-worthy photo-booth complete with a rodeo saddle that felt right at home with Austin’s “Keep It Weird” vibes.

Check out the official recap video above and scroll through more photos from UPROXX’s latest collab with Sparkling Ice.