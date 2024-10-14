Imagine buying your perfect home with Zillow’s help and having hip-hop and R&B icon T-Pain stop by as your first houseguest. For first-time homebuyers Lex and Hannah, that dream scenario became a reality when UPROXX partnered with Zillow to throw the couple the ultimate housewarming party.

In the video above, the pair share their home-buying journey, one that began when Lex went on Zillow shortly after the couple got married. After browsing the market and finding the perfect place in their hometown of Austin, TX, Lex connected with a Zillow Premier Agent partner and a Zillow Home Loans Officer to help them get the home.

“Making it a one-stop shop the way Zillow has in their app just freed us up tremendously to live our lives in the interim,” Lex explains with Hannah adding, “Honestly, it was insane to me that we used Zillow from beginning to end.” But the excitement of buying their first home didn’t end once Lex and Hannah closed. The couple’s Zillow team showed up with an unexpected guest as a housewarming surprise, proving move-in days are even better when GRAMMY award-winning artist T-Pain drops by.

The artist headlined an intimate concert for Lex, Hannah, and their closest friends as guests enjoyed local fare and wore out the DIY dance floor on the happy couple’s backyard.

Watch the video above to learn more about the couple’s homebuying experience with Zillow and stay tuned for T-Pain’s performance Live From The Backyard in our upcoming second episode.