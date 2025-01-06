50 Cent recently wrapped up his 50 Cent: In Da Club residency in Las Vegas, which had dates on December 27, 28, 30, and 31 (all 2024), as well as January 3 and 4. 50 Cent is a concert veteran, but there were apparently some who weren’t impressed with 50’s residency showings.

As HotNewHipHop notes, a viral TikTok video said the performance “might be the worst show that’s ever come to Vegas.”

50 has apparently heard the criticism, but he doesn’t seem too bothered by it.

At one of the shows, 50 addressed the audience, saying:

“[They] supposed to say some sh*t like, ’50 be doing this sh*t’ [raises arm up and down]. That’s what I’ma do. You won’t say the music was bad. Man, f*ck all that, man. What, you thought I was going to be out here rollerblading like Usher and sh*t? I seen some sh*t, Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa.”

Meanwhile, 50 could have an album with Eminem on the way: Em commented on the possibility recently, saying, “That would be great. I think we just gotta stop bullsh*tting and just do it. […] I would never say it’s not possible.” 50 responded, “Looks like I’ll be back in the booth after all ! Just gotta do this residency in Vegas first.”