Are we living in the golden age of Las Vegas residencies? It’s a lot more than just Celine Dion headlining evenings in Sin City these days. Adele’s Weekends With Adele residency has been wildly popular (she even disappears in a prime Vegas magic trick fashion), Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak set up camp in Vegas for a residency earlier this year, and if you ask Usher, he’ll most certainly tell you that it is, in fact, prime time for Vegas concerts. That’s because his Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency is selling out like hot cakes. But rest assured, he’s added a few more dates.

This past August, Usher announced that Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency would be returning for 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Those dates quickly soon sold out and today, Usher added three more residency dates for 2023. The three additional dates that Usher added are February 24, 25, and March 1. In a sly move, he promoted fans in a tweet to, “Text (404) 737-1821 and you will receive a text with the presale password.”

VEGAS! By popular demand I’ve added new shows to my Vegas Residency this Feb 24, 25 & Mar 1 at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Get your tickets this Fri at 10 AM PT. Fan presale starts this Wed Dec 21 at 10 AM PT. Text (404) 737-1821 and you will receive a text with the presale password. pic.twitter.com/acM5CF1AuR — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) December 20, 2022

The groundswell of interest for the Vegas residency coincided with a 25th Anniversary Edition release of My Way this past September.

Check out the full list of shows for Usher’s Las Vegas residency here. A pre-sale for the new dates begins on Wednesday, December 21 at 10am PT. General on-sale is on Friday, December 23 at 10 a.m. PT at the above link as well.