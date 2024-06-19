Today (June 19) is Wednesday, so if you happen to run into Usher, odds are you won’t see him eating.

As People notes, in a recent Wall Street Journal interview, Usher broke down his wellness routine. Most notable was the fact that every Wednesday, Usher doesn’t eat or drink anything besides water.

He explained, “I fast, not for religious purposes, but it’s something my grandmother practiced. I typically try to start around 11 p.m. the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water.”

Usher also noted that he begins most days with a “moment of reflection,” and explained, “Typically I wake up and drink celery juice. I’ve been doing this concoction of lemon, ginger, water and cayenne pepper. I drink it hot.” Additionally, he noted, “I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical: taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body’s natural heat levels. Then I eat.”

As for his breakfast of choice, that honor goes to eggs scrambled with cheese.

Meanwhile, Usher faced a setback last month, when his Lovers & Friends festival ended up getting canceled due to extreme weather conditions (specifically, high winds).