Usher has access to anyone at any time, and his son knows it. Naviyd, 15, did what any teenager would do in his position: Steal your world-famous father’s phone and hit up PinkPantheress.

“So…a week or so ago my son, Naviyd, stole my phone so he could dm his favorite artist @pinkpantheress,” Usher shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night, April 24.

The next post is a screenshot of Naviyd’s DM from April 9, reading, “Hello this is Usher’s son Naviyd I’m you true biggest fan please follow me back @_naviyd_ I put him on to masterpieces.” PinkPantheress graciously replied, “hahahahahaa this is wild!”

Next, Usher recounted what happened from his perspective, writing, “Now I just so happened to check my DMs earlier this past week and saw a message exchange from someone with a Powerpuff girl as their profile pic…so I’m like the hell is this.” (PinkPantheress’ Instagram icon is the Powerpuff girl Buttercup.)

Usher continued, “I open it and I’m like oh this boy done DMd this girl from my damn phone..” The following post is another screenshot — this time, showing Usher messaging an apology to PinkPantheress: “I’m so sorry … my son is a super fan.” Again, PinkPantheress was extremely gracious and replied, “don’t apologise! happy to have this interaction. I’d love to host y’all at the next show.”

Usher explained on his subsequent Instagram Story posts that he initially pretended that Naviyd “wasn’t allowed to go” to PinkPantheress’ Capable Of Love Tour “because he did the MOST just to connect with her on my account,” but he let him go to reward Naviyd’s super-fandom, which led to PinkPantheress taking a photo with Naviyd backstage and FaceTiming with Usher.

“PARENTAL TAKEAWAY,” Usher wrote, in conclusion. “This was a great moment for Naviyd … this was him movin on something he was passionate about. Yes… he violated my trust in the process and for that I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better. Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him makin’ it happen. From a text, to a concert, to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen.”

