All roads were supposed to lead to Sin City. However, if you were ready to shuffle between performance sets at Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, you just crapped out.

Yesterday (May 3), while practically the entire world was focused on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s diss exchanges, the budding live R&B event announced that it was being forced to pull the plug. On X (formerly Twitter), organizers revealed that due to inclement weather and warnings from weather experts, they decided to cancel the jam-packed day out of safety concerns.

“The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph,” read the statement. “Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival. This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months.”

With acts such as Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Brandy, and of course Usher on the lineup, festivalgoers were livid and didn’t mind airing out their grievances online. Following the news, Usher took to his personal X page to express his frustration.

“Mannn…I’m just as disappointed as you are,” he wrote. “We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today. I have to follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone’s protection and stand strong in my belief that everything happens for a reason.”

Without providing specifics, Usher went on to tease that he would make it up to ticket holders very soon. “I’m sorry we won’t get to see each other today,” he wrote. “But know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me. I’ll see you soon.”

Whatever he has up his sleeve fans surely hope it is an even larger 20th anniversary performance of his critically acclaimed album, Confessions. Online Usher shared behind-the-scenes footage of what would’ve been his headlining set at Lovers And Friends 2024, but unfortunately the public won’t have the chance to see it.

In the note issued by the festival, refunds for those who paid via Front Gate Tickets will be processed within the next 30 days. Find more information here.