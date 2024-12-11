Usher’s Past Present Future tour is a career-spanning experience from a once-in-a-generation talent. It’s also a freaky good time, whether it’s the “Yeah!” singer transforming his stage into a strip club or handing out “special delivery” cherries to people — usually women or couples — in the audience.

Complex reports that during a recent stop on the tour at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, “a woman turned Usher’s seductive cherry-consuming moment into a tongue-twisting tour de force.” There certainly was a lot of tongue involved!

You can watch the video of the moment here, including Usher’s Jim Halpert-like reaction to her cherry-twirling feat.

“I think I always have done this for a passion, but that passion turned into a competitive exercise, where I felt like I had to work hard in order to be recognized, because I didn’t actually just get it,” Usher told USA Today about what drives him as a performer. “Sure I had skill, sure I had a hit record, sure I had a record company to stand behind me and pay money to promote and market and build my brand. But I always felt like I had to prove myself and earn my keep.”

He added, “I think somewhere along the lines, I got caught up in trying to be No. 1, and being No. 1 was more important than just being passionate. It wasn’t until I got back to just being passionate that this (recent success) has happened.”