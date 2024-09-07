Due to doctor ordered delays, Usher’s Past Present Future Tour didn’t start off on the right foot. However, the “Luckiest Man” singer has surely made up for hiccup.

Yesterday (September 6), during Usher’s first night in Brooklyn he brought a little piece of his seemingly second favorite hometown staple with him — strip clubs. While at the Barclays Center, Usher transferred the stage into his own mobile exotic peep show. Although this isn’t new by any means for Usher, just see his Las Vegas residency show, but this time he was along in his tantalizing quest.

Three leading ladies in their own right, Taraji P. Henson, Victoria Monét, and Yung Miami joined Usher for the sensual showcase. As the performer showed off her gymnast moves each lady threw money to show their mesmerized support (viewable here).

At one point, Victoria Monét even ever so slightly participated before allowing to professional to put it down (or up rather). Usher has a lot of tricks in his books but none quite like his featured supporting act.

Prior to the rated R demonstration, Usher took a moment to acknowledge his “SOS (Sex On Sight)” collaborator, Victoria’s breakout year. “We love you baby girl,” he said before paying her hit song “On My Mama” over the venue’s speakers (viewable here)

Usher’s Past Present Future Tour won’t officially wrap in the US until mid-November, so there’s no telling what else he has planned.