Usher‘s latest tour lives up to its title, with hits from across his decades-long discography. The rescheduled Past Present Future Tour kickoff show in Washington, DC last night gave us our first glimpse of the setlist, which you can see below, courtesy of setlist.fm. From his underrated self-titled debut, to his new album, Coming Home, Usher’s entire career is represented.

Unsurprisingly, more songs come from Confessions — Usher’s best-performing album to date — than any other, with appearances from “Bad Girl,” “Burn,” “Caught Up,” “My Boo,” “Superstar,” and of course, the title song throughout the set. “Yeah!” actually makes two appearances, with a 30-second teaser early in the set before closing with a blowout, encore performance. Raymond v. Raymond is the second-most represented of his projects, with “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” “OMG,” and “There Goes My Baby” all showing up; “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” even opens the show.

Check out the setlist below.

01. “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home”

02. “Can U Get Wit It”

03. “My Way”

04. “You Make Me Wanna…”

05. “U Remind Me”

06. “U Don’t Have To Call”

07. “Caught Up”

08. “Yeah!”

09. “Love In This Club”

10. “Tell Me”

11. “New Flame”

12. “Margiela”

13. “Party”

14. “Lovers And Friends”

15. “Nice And Slow”

16. “U Got It Bad”

17. “Climax”

18. “Burn”

19. “Confessions Part II”

20. “OMG”

21. “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love”

22. “Without You”

23. “Superstar”

24. “There Goes My Gaby”

25. “My Boo”

26. “I Don’t Mind”

27. “Throwback”

28. “Bad Girl”

29. “Good Kisser”

30. “Ruin Me”

31. “Seduction”

32. “Good Good”

33. “Yeah!”