Usher is gearing up for some incredible career milestones. In February, the legendary hitmaker will perform the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. He will also drop his ninth studio, Coming Home, on the same day.

But despite his status as an R&B heartthrob for nearly 30 years, he still knows to tread lightly with certain ladies. In a video shared to Instagram, Usher serenades actress Gabrielle Union at a show in Paris with a live performance of his song “Boyfriend.” But when he realized her husband Dwyane Wade was right next to her, he quickly pulled back.

“Wait, let’s stop, let’s not get carried away,” Usher said, laughing. “This is Dwyane Wade. I ain’t crazy! That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it.”

Clearly, Usher remembers the whole kerfuffle with Keke Palmer. Thankfully, all parties maintained good spirits about the whole thing.

Elsewhere in the clip, Usher and Wade are seen hugging. He tells Wade and Union that he is “so happy to see” the couple.

Both Wade and Usher shared the clip on Instagram, with Usher captioning the video “Look, I don’t want no smoke” with a crying-laughing emoji.

Coming Home is out 2/11/2024 via Mega/Gamma. Find more information here.