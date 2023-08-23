It’s all “Good Good” in the hood in Usher‘s latest video, which finds him teaming up with fellow ATLiens 21 Savage and Summer Walker for a nostalgic ballad about remaining friends after a relationship ends. “Usually my exes turn to enemies,” Usher croons in his verse, “But this is different / ‘Cause we don’ got closer now that you ain’t with me.” Summer, meanwhile, wishes her ex “good sex and good sleep,” while 21 jokes that he’ll still “have you grabbing them sheets” while offering to “help pay for the wigs and I help with the lease.”

The video itself opens with the three artists standing on a bridge overlooking the highway with the city’s downtown skyline as a backdrop. Usher, dressed in a classic Atlanta fit — a baggy sweatsuit, complete with a wave cap, chains, and gold teeth — does his choreo solo while the scene around him changes from day to night and back (he also dances in a waistcoat, which is some wild styling, even for him). Walker lounges in a well-appointed hotel room in her scenes, bedecked in a bathrobe (with matching slippers!) and a headwrap. For his part, 21 Savage eats solo at a restaurant with a mirror image of himself, each side chowing down on a seafood meal representing his rags-to-riches status.

Watch the video for “Good Good” above.