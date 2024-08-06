Music

Usher Brings The Party To France In The First Trailer For His ‘Rendezvous In Paris’ Concert Film

As we learned last week, Usher has a new concert film, Usher: Rendezvous In Paris, on the way. Now, we have our first look at it via a new trailer, which combines concert footage with clips of Usher dramatically looking over and walking through Paris.

Usher previously said in a statement, “Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans. I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

According to a press release, the movie “incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession” and features the songs “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” and others “performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects.” The movie also promises to give “audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage — creating a global moment that moviegoers won’t want to miss.”

The film is set for a limited run from September 12 to 15, playing in 2,000 theaters worldwide. Screening details and ticketing information is available on the movie’s website.

Watch the trailer above.

