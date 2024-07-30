Usher has had a massive past year that saw him perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show, release his new album Coming Home, and so much more. Usher’s not stopping, either, as he just announced Usher: Rendezvous In Paris, a new concert film.

The film, directed by Anthony Mandler, is currently set for a limited run from September 12 to 15, screening in 2,000 theaters worldwide, with about 1,000 of those in the US. Global screening details and ticketing information will be available on the movie’s website starting on August 6 at 9 a.m. ET.

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is coming to cinemas WORLDWIDE Sept 12 – 15! It was a gift to perform in the City of Lights and I can't wait to share that gift to U 🔥 Tickets on sale Tuesday, August 6. Sign up for more info at https://t.co/UZbSUY1kKa #linkinbio #UsherInParisMovie pic.twitter.com/ACSyPjF0yZ — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) July 30, 2024

Per a press release, the film “incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession” and features the songs “Yeah!,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” and others “performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects.” The film also promises to give “audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage — creating a global moment that moviegoers won’t want to miss.”

Usher says in a statement, “Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans. I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”