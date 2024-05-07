In recent years, the Disney cartoon Darkwing Duck has been the subject of much nostalgia, especially surrounding its admittedly jammin’ theme song. Well, fans might be looking for a remix from none other than R&B superstar Usher after his uber-dramatic Met Gala 2024 ensemble inspired comparisons to the titular character, along with a plethora of other similarly-garbed characters from across popular culture. Here’s a look at the Alexander McQueen fit, with featured Drake Mallard’s signature broad-brimmed hat and an actual cloak.

I am cackling… Usher is dressed like Darkwing Duck 😂 pic.twitter.com/OKN9Wrak7q — Rachel (@rachelbythesea_) May 7, 2024

Among the comparisons Usher received were also the Phantom Of The Opera:

Usher giving Phantom of the Opera TEAAA! pic.twitter.com/OZAHZ5dvtg — 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥 ☾☀︎ (@redforjanet) May 7, 2024

Usher also came with a statement that says that any revival of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway should also bring back the full orchestra https://t.co/ShyQYeiceD — Craig Regis (@craigregis) May 7, 2024

Tuxedo Mask from the anime Sailor Moon:

Before I go to bed — I have to say this because it’s so damn funny but someone called Usher “Tuxedo Mask” and a now i can’t unsee it. Top tier shenanigans! 😭 @_melayela_ do your stuff 🪄 pic.twitter.com/RgqfH6nstP — Eric Ford (@ItsMorphinTime_) May 7, 2024

Usher is giving tuxedo mask vibes pic.twitter.com/5OpFpgg3wQ — Ki-Mei✨🪩 (@KiMeiDyoNoMo) May 7, 2024

And pulp comics hero The Shadow (and the ’90s film quasi-ripoff, Darkman).

Dude why does Usher look like The Shadow 😂😂😂 https://t.co/MnGW3h3Q3h pic.twitter.com/Q8fagWKZtG — ::ehm:: (@ehm_agination) May 7, 2024

Usher was out there giving Darkman circa 1990 last night at the Met Gala 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mQbA6G1Qtu — Just Me Just Brooky (@NdubitblyBrooky) May 7, 2024

Earlier this year, Usher donned some similarly striking looks as he took the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, somehow finding the time in the 15-minute set for multiple wardrobe changes, custom Air Jordan 4s, and some innocent canoodling with guest star Alicia Keys, who joined him onstage to sing their 2004 collaboration, “My Boo.”

Meanwhile, Usher wasn’t the only star to turn heads with his ensemble. Doja Cat put a whole new spin on the term “wet look” (topping her feline transformation from last year’s gala).