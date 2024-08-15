Usher’s travel plans have been temporarily been paused. Yesterday (August 14) “Superstar” singer postponed the opening night of his Past Present Future Tour in Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately, for ticket holders, the show was pushed back. Sadly, it didn’t stop there.

Today (August 15), Usher took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that all of his Atlanta performances at State Farm Arena have been rescheduled due to an injury he sustained.

“Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time,” he wrote. “My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

The shows previously scheduled for August 14, 16 and 17, have been move to December 9, 10, and 12. According to Usher’s post, he should be cleared to hit the stage by his Washington, DC on August 20.

View Usher’s updated Past Present Future Tour schedule below.