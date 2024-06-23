Uproxx cover star Latto is a proud product of Clayton County, but Atlanta is her true home. Yesterday (June 22), the “Sunday Service” rapper showed off her A-Town pride at 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2024.

Last night, Latto became the first woman to headline the annual event. So, to celebrate the momentous occasion, she was sure to surprise the crowd with half a dozen cameos from past collaborators and fellow musical natives, including Usher.

Unfortunately, as Usher went to perform his fan favorite track “Superstar” he experienced a few technical issues. As the problem were worked through on production’s end, Latto jumped in to hilariously sing the cult classic.

This clip of Latto and Usher is so funny 😭💖 #Lattobash pic.twitter.com/ZA6AHlopXC — Ian🎰👠🎉🎉 (@Ian7_77) June 23, 2024

Usher was shocked by Latto’s attempt, put it all on the floor. Later into his set, he delivered a touching speech to praise the strides Latto has made in her career.

“You know, we have this thing that we do in Atlanta, where we just seem to keep making history,” he said. “Tonight, Latto made history, being the first female to [headline] Birthday Bash. [So,] we wanna give her, her flowers, one time.”

Latto brings out Usher and he gives her her flowers at Birthday Bash in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ttCZ28dP2Z — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) June 23, 2024

In addition to Usher, Latto brought out 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, Anycia, Roscoe Dash, Princess, and Rasheeda.