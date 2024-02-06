Usher season is here. He’s performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend, and he has a new album, Coming Home, dropping this Friday. Now, there’s more: Today (February 6), usher announced the Past Present Future tour.

The currently announced dates run from August to October, beginning at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena on August 20. The show hits a bunch of major North American cities, including multi-night stints in Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting with a fan pre-sale on February 9 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins February 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Check out the list of Past Present Future tour dates below.