6-Year-Old Rapper VanVan Adds A Smart New Voice To ‘Doggyland’

If fans were asked to sum up West Coast rap pillar Snoop Dogg in just one word, the answers would vary so much, it might be hard to recognize that they are all talking about the same person. For six-year-old viral sensation VanVan, who just joined the cast of Snoop’s children’s YouTube series, Doggyland, as Vancy the Dalmatian, the rap elder statesman-turned-mentor is, simply, “kind.” VanVan, who has become popular online due to her freestyle raps and incredible memory for lyrics, both acts and raps as the new addition on songs like “Thanksgiving,” which released earlier this week in honor of the upcoming holiday.

It’s a sentiment echoed by VanVan’s manager, another hip-hop veteran whose legacy precedes even Snoop’s. “I just think that it’s so great that he has enveloped her and shown his kindness, which she can feel, and so happy that they’ve landed on something that’s so positive and so uplifting,” says MC Lyte, whose Sunni Gyrl, Inc. has signed on to manage the prepubescent rapper’s career. “It was the conversations that they had where they felt comfortable enough knowing that we would get out and do what we needed to do to expound on her short-lived career at this point. But since joining forces, she’s been able to do some amazing things.”

Here’s where I admit, that as a rap fan of a certain age, the idea of a “kid rapper” still sparks some skepticism for me, even as I have championed the expansive nature of the form (God’s working on all of us, as Desus and Mero would say). But it helps that the show’s creator is such a force in the hip-hop world. Claude Brooks is perhaps best known as the creator of another rap-centric kids’ show, Hip-Hop Harry, but real heads know he got his start in showbiz as the creator of the 2000 MTV series, The Lyricist Lounge Show, which brought the popular New York underground rap showcase to the screen as a sketch comedy show in which the talent (which included Mos Def and the TV debut of Tracee Ellis Ross) rapped their way through bank robberies and traffic accidents.

He says the surprising part about VanVan’s smooth addition to the cast is that they “weren’t looking to add another character.” However, “it came up so organically. She was buzzing doing her thing on social, and we were doing ours. But we did start talking and realized how much of a true hip-hop head she is. So we leaned in and we sent her a track. We gave her ‘The Affirmations Song’ and gave her eight bars to work something in. She ended up killing this thing and this thing goes crazy viral. So, eventually we find out, ‘They want to do something with Doggyland.’ And so we did ‘The Cleanup Song’ with her, which is great. And then ‘I’m Grateful’ was just this amazing song that just came out this week.”

VanVan actually had a hand in the design of her character, from Vancy’s breed to her wardrobe. “She’s really fancy, and I like that she’s a Dalmatian,” says the precocious proselytizer, lighting up at the chance to get to talk fashion. “And she wears my style. My mom styles me. My favorite outfits are the ones where I have a tank top and I have [points at legs], so it all be colored. It all has to be the same color. So I like when I have the tank top and I have the jacket and I have the pants and the bow. And one time I had that, and I loved it. That’s my favorite style.” As surprising as VanVan’s viral freestyle ability can be, it’s a fun reminder that she’s still allowed to be just a kid — a kid who is still just now learning to read.

Lyte notes how important it is to protect her charge, and the complications that her age brings to VanVan’s burgeoning career. “I think it’s more about, wow, she’s only now six, which means the thought of when she did the BET Awards, she could only be on set for a certain amount of time because they only allow minors [for a limited time]. So we have to strategize, okay, she’s got to rehearse, but then we got to get her out of the building and not let the six-hour maximum time be spent frivolously. And if she was going to sit and watch the show, the show is three hours, so it’s almost like we had to split it up three and three and be very careful about it.”

The young rapper isn’t sweating the hard work, though, because for her, it’s all fun. “You can have fun while you have to work really, really hard,” she enthuses. “You can just play, you can dance… it just makes me happy when I’m done with raps and my dad just hype me up.” As to her stint on Doggyland, she says she “really wanted to be a character,” and despite her young age, she recognizes the value in the work. “I like that they play some songs that teach kids to start doing stuff that they say on videos. I really like that they do that.”