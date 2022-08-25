If you’d told a rap fan in the ’90s that Snoop Dogg, the guy who pioneered West Coast G-Funk with Doggystyle and beat a murder charge in 1996, would have a children’s series on YouTube, they’d likely laugh you out of town (after you explained just what the heck YouTube is). But that’s exactly what happened, as Snoop adds another crown jewel to his ever-expanding empire that also includes breakfast cereal, an NFT label, a Big3 basketball team, and a growing list of movie appearances, video games, and K-pop songs.

Doggyland, which you can find on YouTube Kids, features Snoop rapping and singing nursery rhymes and educational songs with a cast of colorful dog characters. He says the show’s goal is to promote tolerance and acceptance at an early age in a video about the show’s creation. “You can just be you and be accepted in Doggyland, and what’s what these characters represent — diversity, so kids can learn to love each other from the beginning because hate is what’s taught,” he says. “Love is what’s in their heart.”

Snoop’s collaborators on the show include Claude Brooks, the executive producer of Hip Hop Harry, and R&B artist October London. On the show, Snoop voices an adult mentor dog named Bow Wizzle, who of course, guides the cast’s puppies with advice and songs like “Everyone Is Different” and “Sharing Is Caring.” The show’s soundtrack, Kids Hits, Vol. 1, is available to stream on DSPs.

Watch a featurette detailing the show’s creation above.