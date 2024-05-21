Health issues have forced singer Victoria Monét to drop from the lineups of several upcoming festivals in June, including Governors Ball, Blavity, and The Roots Picnic. Monét announced the show cancelations via her Instagram Story, writing, “I am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball (NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June.”

“I am so sorry,” she continued. “Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that’s a promise! Please know it wasn’t an easy call but it’s definitely for the best. All other shows are still moving forward as planned. See you soo.”

The “On My Mama” singer is still billed to appear at festivals including Broccoli City in July and Lollapalooza Chicago, Outside Lands, and Victoria Park London in August.

Earlier this year, Victoria Monét reached the peak of her career so far with a Best New Artist win at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in February. In March, she also won two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album for Jaguar II. With those wins in her back pocket, her latest setback is likely to become nothing more than a set-up for a comeback.