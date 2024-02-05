Each year, music fans and critics alike try their best to guess who will walk away with a trophy during the Grammy Awards. This year was quite exhausting, considering the massive number of categories (98 in total). The 2024 Grammys most nominated acts, like SZA and Victoria Monét are shoo-ins for several major categories. But, the Best New Artist category is elusive.

During this year’s ceremony, Victoria Monét took home the win (as most predicted). The “On My Mama” singer beat out Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, and The War And Treaty.

Victoria Monét wins the award Best New Artist at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/2TNbTnj2iu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

As she headed to the stage to accept the award, she couldn’t help but hold back tears. In her speech, she thanked her collaborators, including producers Deputy, D Mile, and more. When the nominations were first announced, Victoria and her family shared their live reactions to hearing that she secured seven nods (which made her the second most nominated act).

Earlier in the evening, Victoria’s Jaguar II album snagged two wins for Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Last year’s winner, jazz prodigy Samara Joy, did the honors of handing Victoria the ward this year.

