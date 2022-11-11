In addition to being one of music’s biggest stars, Lizzo has been expanding her acting portfolio, with roles in the critical favorite drama Hustlers and animated UglyDolls feature in 2019 and a few works in production slated for future release. However, as it turns out, she made her first appearance on screen much before her breakout singles “Juice” and “Good As Hell” in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role in the 2004 sports drama film, Friday Night Lights, as revealed by that Canadian rascal Nardwuar when Lizzo’s Special Tour stopped in his native Vancouver.

Presenting Lizzo with a still from the film, Nardwuar prompted the “About Damn Time” singer to reminisce about how she got into the film as a member of her high school’s band. Her school, Alief Elsik High School in Houston, had been selected to portray the film’s protagonist Permian Panthers’ rival, Dallas Carter High School, and she’s in the marching band as the two schools’ football teams face off. She even notes, “I’m in the trailer! I had my piccolo and I’m doing this [waving it over her head]. I’m a blur but I know I’m there.”

The really impressive part is that the only story specifically pointing out Lizzo’s involvement with the movie has since been scrubbed from the internet, with only a reference in another incomplete article on Yahoo! News. Nardwuar’s got one hell of a research team.

You can watch Nardwuar’s full interview with Lizzo above.