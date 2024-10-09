20 years ago, Philadelphia singer Jaguar Wright was best known for features songs like The Roots’ “What You Want” from The Best Man soundtrack and as a backup vocalist for Jay-Z’s Unplugged special on MTV. However, lately, her name has been associated with Jay-Z for a different reason: namely, a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored for which the often contentious and controversial host actually apologized earlier this week. So, what did Jaguar Wright say about Jay-Z that prompted the show host’s apology?

During her interview with Morgan, she equated Jay-Z to the recently indicted music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming that Jay and his wife Beyoncé also participated in similar illicit and salacious activities to the ones Diddy is currently under investigation. Wright reportedly said that Jay is “worse than Diddy,” while admitting that she had no firsthand knowledge of the accused activities. “I have three victims right now who are willing to give testimony on not only what Mr. Carter has done to them, but his wife as well,” she said. “They’re a nasty little couple. They do nasty things… Keeping people against their will! Putting people on planes while they’re unconscious.”

This isn’t the first time Wright has trafficked in conspiracy theories, nor is it the first time Jay-Z has been linked to Diddy’s activities without evidence. In 2020, the singer trended for alleging that breakout R&B star Summer Walker had been sexually assaulted. Meanwhile, conspiracy theories surrounding Jay-Z — likely due to the mogul’s similar position to Combs in the public consciousnesses as a symbol of financial excess and “Black excellence” — encompassed a recent YouTube publishing dispute.

However, as of this writing, there’s no evidence that Jay-Z ever participated in one of Diddy’s illegal “freak offs.” Morgan, who appears to have done his guest vetting after the fact (and after receiving a sternly worded letter from Jay-Z’s lawyer), also seems to have distanced himself from the possibly specious claims. “The reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear,” he said. “That’s why we invited her on to be interviewed… But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

You can watch the uncensored interview here.