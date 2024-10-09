Jay-Z and Beyoncé may not address all the rumors floating around online. But, some things the music power couple just aren’t willing to go unchecked. Today (October 8), Piers Morgan learned this lesson through their legal team.

After being connected by the Carters’ attorneys, Piers Morgan issued a public apology to the couple (viewable here courtesy of Pop Base). However, the apology isn’t in connection with anything Morgan said. But rather what singer Jaguar Wright alleged during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

On October 2, Jaguar Wright referred to Jay-Z are a “monster.” Then went on to allege that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were similar to Diddy, in the sense that they have “hundreds of victims with stories about what they’ve experienced.” At the time, Piers Morgan did not interject to pushback against the unfounded allegations.

Read Piers Morgan’s full statement below.