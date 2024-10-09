Jay-Z and Beyoncé may not address all the rumors floating around online. But, some things the music power couple just aren’t willing to go unchecked. Today (October 8), Piers Morgan learned this lesson through their legal team.
After being connected by the Carters’ attorneys, Piers Morgan issued a public apology to the couple (viewable here courtesy of Pop Base). However, the apology isn’t in connection with anything Morgan said. But rather what singer Jaguar Wright alleged during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
On October 2, Jaguar Wright referred to Jay-Z are a “monster.” Then went on to allege that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were similar to Diddy, in the sense that they have “hundreds of victims with stories about what they’ve experienced.” At the time, Piers Morgan did not interject to pushback against the unfounded allegations.
Read Piers Morgan’s full statement below.
Well, last week, I interviewed Jaguar Wright, a singer-songwriter who’s made claims about Diddy for years. Those claims will receive a lot of attention in the media across many platforms for many years. And that’s the thing about platforms. The reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear. That’s why we invited her on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine.
Well, Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said, in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. But now they have.
Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact. And we’ve therefore complied with the legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we do lightly on a show called ‘Uncensored.’ But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.