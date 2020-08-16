Nearly two weeks ago, following the death of The Roots member Malik B, a video that found singer Jaguar Wright accusing Common of sexual assault re-surfaced on social media. Emotional and distraught because of the situation, the video describes the night in question. Continuing to speak on Common as well as The Roots and other members of the industry in an interview with RealLyfe Productions, Wright offered her advice for women in the industry and how they should protect themselves.

Despite her intention with the interview, her comments on Summer Walker were not received well as the “Come Thru” singer caught wind of them and issued a response.

“My advice to any female who wants to get into this business? Have a thick skin, do not drink alcohol. Never get high in front of anybody,” Wright said in her interview around the 30-minute mark. “Keep somebody close to you that you know at all times, Summer. Has anybody bothered to ask why she all of a sudden become claustrophobic and couldn’t perform anymore? Because she had anxiety? Yeah, she got anxiety cause somebody touched her.” Wright later admitted that could not confirm that any harm was done to Walker, but said “I can look in a woman’s eyes and tell when she been touched.”

Responding to Wright’s interview in the comment section of an Instagram post by The Neighborhood Talk, Walker said, “1. I ain’t never been “touched,” I’m a child of God, I’m highly protected and highly favored honey ain’t nothing EVER happened to me, fortunately, I’ve been beyond blessed enough to never have to experience no shit like that. 2. A mf would definitely get clapped, knocked off, anyone who ACTUALLY knows me knows that.” Walker would issue two more points in her response.

3. I’m a highly intelligent introvert and PREFER to not interact with plp cause a a lot mf’s throwed off, like you, your a prime example of why I don’t have time. & 4. You weird AF, you don’t make something up as serious as RAPE about someone you don’t even know and then try to blast someone about it. I need you to be more productive with your time & platform I don’t know you but I expect more from you. You a woman , a fellow black woman at that like what type of time is you on ? For some clout? chile bless your spirit ima pray for you today.

Aside from her comments Walker, Wright has also spoken on her experiences with the likes of Talib Kweli, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, and others.