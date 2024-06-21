The price of everything seems to be going up, and it seems that way because it’s true. Now, though, Spotify has introduced a new “Basic” plan that is now its most affordable premium offering.

What Do You Get With Spotify’s New ‘Basic’ Plan?

The announcement post from Spotify says, “Enjoy the music streaming benefits of your Premium plan without the monthly audiobook listening time. Starting at $10.99/month for eligible users.” As for what the Premium plan offers, the post relays, “Enjoy offline and ad-free music listening anytime, anywhere with unlimited skips. Your plan gives you 15 hours of audiobook listening time per month from our subscriber catalog of over 250,000 titles. $11.99/month.” So, as stated, Basic offers all that except for the audiobook element.

As TechCrunch notes, this new plan comes just weeks after Spotify upped the price of the Premium plan from $10.99 to 11.99. With the introduction of the Basic tier, Spotify for $10.99 a month is back on the table after a brief absence.

As for when the Basic plan will be available, it actually is right now, as it’s currently an option on the Spotify Premium page.

The available Spotify tiers seem likely to undergo continued change beyond this. Last year, there were reports that a more expensive premium subscription is in the works.