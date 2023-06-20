A couple months ago, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek spoke about the streaming service’s future, saying in part, “I think we are ready to raise prices, I think we have the ability to do that, but it really comes down to those negotiations [with major music industry stakeholders].”

Now, in a follow-up to that news, it appears Spotify could be readying a more expensive tier of streaming service. As Bloomberg reports, Spotify is readying a new, pricier subscription option dubbed “Supremium” internally, according to “people familiar with the strategy.” It’s set to be the most expensive plan Spotify offers and will reportedly include high-fidelity audio. The new tier is expected to launch this year in non-US markets before becoming available to American users.

In response to the new report, Spotify spokesperson Laura Pezzini told The Verge, “At Spotify, we are constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time.”

Back in 2021, Spotify announced (but has yet to deliver) Spotify HiFi, so perhaps it’s finally just about ready for consumers. Earlier this year, Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström said to The Verge of Spotify HiFi, “We announced it, but then the industry changed for a bunch of reasons. We are going to do it, but we’re going to do it in a way where it makes sense for us and for our listeners. The industry changed and we had to adapt.”