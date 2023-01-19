What Does Iggy Azalea Have On Her OnlyFans Account?

Iggy Azalea has been teasing OnlyFans content that will be “hotter than hell,” and that’s a big promise. Specifically, she said there will be “photographs, visual artist collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things,” and the spicy, cinematic trailer that came along with the post was an indication she wasn’t lying.

SURPRISE! Im dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell’. There’s photographs, visual artist collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of

aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e9y0sVNJWP — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 13, 2023

She’s been sharing snippets here and there on social media to entice fans to sign up for her $25 per month account, and it seems to be working. A polaroid of her nude eating a cherry went viral on Twitter, with the caption, “You better be subscribed & logged on tonight… Something hotter than hell in your inbox at 9pm ❤️‍🔥.” She also shared a fiery bikini picture as well.

You better be subscribed & logged on tonight… Something hotter than hell in your inbox at 9pm ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/tVb4y9vjLV — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 13, 2023

I heard you were lookin for me…

Link in bio pic.twitter.com/4MRpDvJ7W8 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 15, 2023

It’s truly a surprising twist that Iggy went in this direction, considering her previous tweet that she would never join OnlyFans. “I think onlyfans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVVVER join,” the rapper wrote in 2021. “I don’t want to make that type of content & it only f*cks up the bag for ppl on there who really bout that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!!!!” However, she has clarified that she joined because she felt like other platforms had “creatively limiting censorship.”