The OnlyFans craze among hip-hop artists may have died down a bit since the pandemic caused a boom in stars joining the popular content platform, but there’s apparently one star looking to mine the opportunities it offers. Iggy Azalea, who promised some “scandalous sh*t” earlier this month, is not only planning to start an account now, she says she’s also offering content that will be “hotter than hell” — as in the name of her new “mixed media project” consisting of photos, videos, artist collabs, and merch. She shared a steamy teaser on social media:

SURPRISE! Im dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell’. There’s photographs, visual artist collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of

aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e9y0sVNJWP — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 13, 2023

This move certainly constitutes an unexpected about-face for the Australian star, who once tweeted, “I think onlyfans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVVVER join. I don’t want to make that type of content & it only f*cks up the bag for ppl on there who really bout that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!!!!” She was likely referring to the backlash against Bella Thorne, who received criticism for joining OnlyFans to “research a role,” taking away possible subscribers for existing creators. That tweet has since been deleted, but that doesn’t mean Azalea has to completely go back on her word.

At the height of the OnlyFans craze, plenty of hip-hop stars like Bhad Bhabie, Cardi B, Rubi Rose, and Tyga joined. And although the platform’s established user base had a reputation for using it to post X-rated content, there aren’t any rules that say creators must produce this kind of content, and indeed, many don’t (this annoyed some subscribers to rappers’ content as they believed they’d be getting, shall we say, more than what they paid for).

Meanwhile, Variety reports that OnlyFans is not offering any funding — this is Iggy’s project and she said in a statement she joined because she felt like other platforms had “creatively limiting censorship,” a valid concern after Elon’s disastrous Twitter takeover and the mess that is Meta’s Instagram Reels rollout.

Don’t get it twisted, though, Iggy isn’t doing this because rap didn’t work out. In 2022, she opened for Pitbull for 85 sold-out shows while selling a portion of her publishing for a reported eight figures. She certainly isn’t hurting for money; whatever “Hotter Than Hell” entails, she’s doing it because she wants to, not because she needs to.