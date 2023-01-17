Iggy Azalea Wasn’t Impressed With A Report Her OnlyFans Made $300K In 24 Hours

Iggy Azalea is used to causing controversy but she really made waves on Friday (January 14) when she announced the launch of her official OnlyFans account to coincide with a new project, Hotter Than Hell.

The announcement was met with both skepticism and excitement after she had previously vowed never to join the platform, which is still mainly known for explicit media even though many creators have foregone such content. As with stars like Cardi B and Bhad Bhabie before her, what it seemed some fans wanted to know most, though, was how lucrative the pivot was for Iggy.

Thanks to gossip accounts like DJ Akademiks and SayCheeseTV, those fans believed they had their answer: $307,000. However, as is so often the case with those accounts, it doesn’t seem like they did much research into those figures (again, sources matter, folks. I’ll stop saying it when y’all start listening).

Iggy herself shot down the reports on her Twitter, writing, “Lol, Y’all just be saying sh*t to say sh*t at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air.”

The Australian rapper certainly isn’t hurting for money in any case. In November, it was reported that she’d sold part of her publishing rights for an eight-figure sum.