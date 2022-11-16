What Grammy Is GloRilla Nominated For?

The 2023 Grammy Award nominations were announced this week. The ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, February 5th at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and Kendrick Lamar leads all rappers with six total nominations. And for Lamar’s continued success at the Grammys, there are also a number of rappers who garnered their first-ever Grammy nominations like Latto, Tobe Nwigwe, and breakout star GloRilla.

Memphis’s GlorRilla seemingly came out of nowhere this past May with her breakthrough hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” featuring HitKidd and her star has soared ever since. Now signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, she dropped her debut Anyways, Life’s Great… EP for the label last week which includes her newest hit “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B.

But that first breakthrough single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” is the one that has brought her Grammy consideration. GloRilla is nominated in the Best Rap Performance category for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” featuring Hitkidd. She’ll have her work cut out for her to bring home a win because the other nominees include Kendrick Lamar for “The Heart Part 5,” Doja Cat for “Vegas,” Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug — “Pushin P,” and “God Did” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy. Power to GloRilla because simply being nominated will surely supercharge her already surging career.

Check out the complete list of nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards here.