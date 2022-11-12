Though GloRilla is still fresh off dropping her major label debut EP, her track record of hits, including “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2” is setting her up for a promising career in rap.

Her new EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, has been met with much praise from fans, all of who are happy to see her star rise.

“I’m happy we all seem to be in alignment with loving glorilla and happy for her,” said one Twitter user, “she has the best energy and i never been more happy to see someone I don’t even know make it.”

I’m happy we all seem to be in alignment with loving glorilla and happy for her, she has the best energy and i never been more happy to see someone I don’t even know make it — 💫 (@_MarloStar) November 9, 2022

Many of the EP’s songs feature GloRilla taking charge, letting men know she’s not the one to play with. So much so, many are wanting to take a page from the book of Glo.

“I gotta start being like thinking like and moving like Glorilla,” said another Twitter user. “this album is [fire emoji].”

I gotta start being like thinking like and moving like Glorilla 😂 this album is 🔥 — Alexxis (@morelexx_xo) November 12, 2022

Judging from fan reactions, nearly every song on the EP has the potential to be a hit, proving that GloRilla isn’t a flash in the pan.