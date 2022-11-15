Who Are The First-Time Nominees For The 2023 Grammys?

This year’s Grammy Award nomination ceremony was nothing short of culture-shifting. Although the 65th annual ceremony isn’t set to happen until February of next year, many artists are already making history. Earning nine nominations during today’s broadcast, Beyoncé has become the most nominated female in the ceremony’s history. With six nominations, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack of most-nominated hip-hop act. After receiving three nominations, Bad Bunny becomes the most-nominated Latin artist.

However, they aren’t the only artists making Grammy history: A few acts earned their first nominations from the Recording Academy today.

As her major label debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, continues to perform well, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” just earned GloRilla her first nomination for Best Rap Performance, while Latto’s “Big Energy (Live)” earned her first nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Latto went on to earn another nomination for Best New Artist, where she will face some heavy hitters, including Tobe Nwigwe and Anitta (who are also first-time nominees).

Rounding out the list of first-time nominees are Kim Petras and Gayle. Petras’ song “Unholy” with Sam Smith will compete for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance as Gayle’s viral track, “ABCDEFU,” is in a much tougher battle for Song Of The Year.

Although pop star Harry Styles is no stranger to the Grammys (with a win for Best Pop Solo Performance for the hit single “Watermelon Sugar”), Harry’s House earned Styles his first nomination for Album Of The Year as a solo act.

RM, J-Hope, and Suga of BTS earned their first nominations as songwriters in the Album Of The Year category.

Another notable first-time nominee is actress, producer, and author Viola Davis. The narration of her memoir, Finding Me, earned The Woman King star a nomination for Best Audiobook, Narration, And Storytelling Recording. Should Davis win, she will enter the esteemed EGOT club with an Emmy, Oscar, and Tony win already under her belt.

Best of luck to all of this year’s nominees, and a special congratulations to all of this year’s first-time nominees.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. Find the full list of 2023 nominees here.