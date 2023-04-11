What Is The Spotify Pie Chart?

Spotify fans who can’t wait for Spotify Wrapped have a fun new toy they can use to share their musical tastes with friends.

Spotify Pie is just what it sounds like; a pie chart breaking down users’ musical tastes by artist and genre. Rather than waiting all year to utilize it, Spotify Pie will be updated monthly, giving fans the option of sharing and comparing their charts with others year-round. Here’s a completely random sample I found online:

Spotify Pie was developed on GitHub by Darren Huang, an LA-based programmer and fashion model(!) who is not affiliated with Spotify. As with all third-party apps, use it at your own risk. You can access Spotify Pie here.

Meanwhile, Spotify does have a few official updates and additions coming soon, including Spotify Clips, which sounds a little like TikTok for artists’ profiles, and a virtual DJ powered by AI, which will give listeners information about its curated playlists using a computer-generated voice.

Spotify is also expanding its reach into television, with its popular RapCaviar playlist spinning off into a Hulu documentary series called RapCaviar Presents. If you check out the Roddy Ricch episode, you can see yours truly doing a phony TikTok dance.