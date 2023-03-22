One of Spotify’s most-followed playlists is coming to life on-screen. Today (March 22), Hulu has unveiled the official trailer for RapCaviar Presents, an upcoming hip-hop documentary series.

Over the course of six episodes, RapCaviar Presents will cover an array of topics, including mental health and trauma, misogyny, and sexism in the industry; hate and negativity online; and the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court. The participating acts will also touch on their journeys breaking through in the industry, and some of the roadblocks they’ve run into along the way.

In the trailer, fans can see clips of concert footage, studio sessions, and talking heads of their favorite rappers weighing in on the aforementioned topics.

Appearing in the six episodes are City Girls, Tyler The Creator, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Bobby Shmurda and more.

Additionally, several hip-hop and culture experts will be providing commentary throughout the series, including journalists Ivie Anie and Jamilah Lemieux, along with Uproxx’s own hip-hop editor Aaron Williams.

Find the full trailer above.

All episodes of RapCaviar Presents will be available for streaming on Hulu on 3/30.

