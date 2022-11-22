What Musicians Have Decided To Quit Twitter?

Toni Braxton, Sara Bareilles, and Jack White are among the ever-growing list of celebrities and musicians who have decided to quit Twitter in response to Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of the social media platform.

Since Musk’s arrival, Twitter has been engulfed in chaos, from significant layoffs and a failed rollout for paid Twitter verification to reinstating accounts run by bigots like Donald Trump and surges of racial slurs and misinformation.

After conducting a poll asking Twitter users to vote “yes” or “no” about whether the former first president should be allowed back on the social media platform, at least 52 percent of people voted yes.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted, ending his message with the Latin phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which translates to “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Even Soulja Boy is fed up with how the tech billionaire is responding to the ever-increasing list of issues with the platform, saying that he was leaving Twitter and starting his own app. “F*ck it, I’m going to create my own app,” he tweeted.

Other celebrities have also jumped aboard the Twitter boycott, including actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, model Gigi Hadid, Nine Inch Nails founder Trent Reznor, comic book artist Erik Larsen, and actress Tea Leoni.