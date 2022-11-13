Not everyone is happy with Twitter after Elon Musk purchased the platform for $44 million last month. Within the first few weeks of Musk’s spearheading of the platform, the use of racial slurs has risen, and Musk has laid off a large number of Twitter employees. This past week, the process of earning a verification badge was made easier, as any Twitter Blue user can now have a verification mark on their site for $8 per month.

As a result, several people have left Twitter, or have indicated their plans to leave the site. One of those is rapper Soulja Boy, who took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with Twitter, saying, “Bro leave twitter alone @elonmusk wtf are you doing.”

Though he didn’t specify which parts of Twitter he’s not a fan of, he doubled down on his comments, and voiced his intentions to leave.

“Wow… I can’t believe this. F*ck it I’m going to create my own app,” he said in another tweet.

In the last of the tweets, Soulja said, “Bye twitter ✌🏾 catch me on instagram until my app launches.”

Although that’s one less platform for Soulja, he shouldn’t be too worried. After having launched his career through MySpace over 15 years ago, and still creating viral TikTok dances, it’s safe to say he has the social media game figured out.