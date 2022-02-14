(SPOILERS for this week’s Euphoria will be found below.)

This week on Euphoria, Rue Bennett returns home where she continues to deal with her withdrawal symptoms. After fighting it initially, Rue has committed to the idea of returning to rehab to overcome her addiction. She also apologizes to Ali for her hurtful comments towards him in the fourth episode. Elsewhere in this week’s episode, we follow Maddy as she expresses her hurt and anger towards Cassie (her best friend) and Nate (her ex-boyfriend) after she discovers that they’ve been seeing each other for some time.

Just like last week’s episode, which featured songs by Labrinth, Sharon Cash, and more, this week on of Euphoria also featured a great selection of songs. The aforementioned events in this week’s episode are soundtracked by carefully curated songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene.

What Songs Were In ‘Euphoria’ S2E6?

The standout songs on this week’s episode are Ben E. King’s classic record, “Stand By Me,” and Method Man and Mary J. Blige’s “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By.” The former track appears during a slightly intimate moment between Fez and Lexi as they discuss the 1986 film Stand by Me. As for Method Man and Mary J. Blige’s record, that appears after Nate goes to extreme lengths to retrieve the CD with Cal and Jules’ sex tape on it from Maddy.

The soundtrack for this week’s episode also includes Bill Evans’ “Peace Piece,” Mazzy Star’s “Quiet, The Winter Harbor,” and En Vogue’s “My Lovin’ You’re Never Gonna Get It.”

