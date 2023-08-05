What Time Does Beyoncé Go On Stage For The ‘Renaissance Tour?’

Beyoncé is having a blast as she continues the North American leg of her Renaissance Tour — and so are the fans, who put on their sparkliest outfits for the shows they attend. It has been this way since the European dates, as the pop star turns the concert into an all-out celebration.

She also doesn’t have an opening act, which might have many wondering when she starts the show and what time they should be there. Thankfully, we’re here to help with the answers!

According to Setlist.FM, Beyoncé’s most recent show at Massachusetts’ Foxborough Stadium had the doors open at 5 p.m.. The concert then kicked off at 9, with her full set spanning several hours until around 11:30.

However, in other cities, she has gone on at varied times. At Detroit and the second New Jersey shows, it began at 9:30 p.m.. For the first Jersey date, she started at 9:10. This also delays the concert’s end time until closer to midnight.

Other key information is that the time that the doors open for the Renaissance Tour also vary by city. Chicago‘s opened at 6, Louisville‘s at 6:30. Depending on what show you’re attending, the safest bet is to verify the times with the venue to get a stronger idea.

View the rest of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour dates here.