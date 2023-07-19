During Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance Tour stop in Louisville, Kentucky, one hometown musician made sure not to miss her performance: Jack Harlow. The rapper met her backstage during the show — and made sure his mom came along for the party too.

Harlow shared a picture of the moment to Threads. In it, he appears to have given Beyoncé a gift as she holds the bag. She has her back turned to chat with him and his mom in a sweet capture where all the parties look genuinely invested in the conversation.

“Introduced my Mom to Beyoncé in Louisville, Kentucky tonight,” he captioned.

Harlow has been on a roll lately with bumping into his famous musician friends. Shortly after the release of his recent album, Jackman, he shared during an interview with the Rap Radar Podcast that he had another wild encounter.

“I ran into Kendrick [Lamar] at the Met,” he said. “It was like a few days after the album dropped, and he was like, ‘Yo. Sh*t is incredible.’ And he gave me enough props that I could have just walked home. I didn’t even want to meet anyone else.”

For now, fans can check out the picture of Jack Harlow and his mom meeting Beyoncé here.

