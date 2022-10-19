The nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) were announced last week on October 13th. The Artist Of The Year field features the biggest stars in the world in Adele, Drake, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé. But it’s Bad Bunny who made history with his eight overall nominations, the most ever for a Latin artist and the most of any artist at the 2022 AMAs. So when and where will we find out who the big winners are?

When Are The 2022 American Music Awards?

The 2022 American Music Awards will take place on November 20th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on No. Part of the L.A. Live entertainment complex, the Microsoft Theater will be the center of the music world at 8pm eastern. And while Cardi B hosted the 2021 AMAs, a host has yet to be announced for the 2022 American Music Awards.

Along with Bad Bunny’s eight nominations, Drake, Taylor Swift, and Drake are each up for six awards. Keep an eye on the New Artist Of The Year category, which features five surging nominees in Latto, Steve Lacy, Gayle, Maneskin, and Dove Cameron.

Fans can vote for their favorite acts via Twitter or on VoteAMAs.com. The 2022 American Music Awards show will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. EST and on a tape delay at 9pm PST.

