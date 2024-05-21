When Will The Grammys Be Held In 2025?

The 2024 Grammys were only three months ago, but already, the Recording Academy is looking forward to the year ahead. The Academy posted a list of important dates for the 2025 Grammys, including the cutoff date for consideration (August 30), when the nominations will be announced (November 8), and when the voting for those nominations will conclude (January 3, 2025). The only question that leaves is: when will the 67th Annual Grammy Awards be held?

Fortunately, that date was part of the larger announcement. The 2025 Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 2, 2025, and will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena via CBS (or Paramount Plus).

#GRAMMYs Key Dates:

⭐️ Sept. 16, 2023 – Aug. 30, 2024: Product Eligibility Period

🗳 Oct.4, 2024 – Oct.15, 2024: 1st Round Voting

🎶 Nov. 8, 2024: GRAMMY Nominations

🗳 Dec.12, 2024 – Jan.3, 2025: Final Round Voting

🏆 Feb. 2, 2025: 67th GRAMMY Awards ➡️ https://t.co/aRC2zNAskY pic.twitter.com/i10X6XkhIr — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) May 21, 2024

The past year’s awards included some surprises, with Uproxx’s Derrick Rossignol listing the biggest winners and losers including Taylor Swift and boygenius winning several awards, Swift announcing her album The Tortured Poets Department, and Miley Cyrus’ performance among the winners. The eventful ceremony also saw Killer Mike led out in handcuffs after sweeping every category for which he was nominated earlier in the evening.

Next year’s awards already have stiff competition just for nominations, with the aforementioned Tortured Poets and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter dropping earlier this year. The latter is also sure to be the center point of some categorical controversy come November, and that’s without even knowing what else is dropping before the cutoff.