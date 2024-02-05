Killer Mike had a tremendous start to the 2024 Grammys. During the pre-show awards, he picked up three awards, every one for which he was nominated. Not long after that, though, things took a turn, as he was spotted being taken away in handcuffs.

On X (formerly Twitter), The Hollywood Reporter‘s Chris Gardner shared a video of Mike, with his hands in cuffs and behind his back, being escorted through a Crypto.com Arena hallway by law enforcement. Gardner noted in a follow-up tweet, “An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out.”

In an additional update, Gardner conveyed that the situation appears to not be a big deal, tweeting, “Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. ‘It’s a big nothing,’ source says.”

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. caught wind of what happened and was seen talking with Mike’s team and with officials. After a few minutes, Gardner noted, “Harvey Mason Jr is now headed backstage after spending time here talking to security and Killer Mike’s team. The scene by security has calmed but Mike is still detained back there.”

Gardner also said he attempted to get more information about the situation from somebody on Mike’s team, but they declined to comment.

Find Gardner’s tweets below.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/undjtECFu1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says. — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

#Grammys chief Harvey Mason is now here, talking to Mike’s team and officials. pic.twitter.com/65pLAUNxCX — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

“No.” Someone on his team gave me a quick declined comment when asked what is going on and why he’s being detained. — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024