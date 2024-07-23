Mariah Carey is a tried and true New Yorker. But, the “It’s A Wrap” singer is surely finding Las Vegas to be a comfy second home. Back in April, Carey kicked off The Celebration Of Mimi residency at Park MGM.
The string of show was supposed to wrap by the month’s end. But, like all things Carey does, she in high demand. Due to overwhelming interest, today (July 22), the songwriter and Park MGM announced the residency’s extension. Continue for more information.
Here’s When Mariah Carey’s ‘The Celebration Of Mimi’ Las Vegas Residency Comes To An End
Your last chance to catch Mariah Carey live in Las Vegas is February 15, 2025. Ticket pre-sales for the new dates will being on July 23 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Based on availability, after pre-sale wraps on July 25 at 10 p.m. Pacific, a general sale will be held. View the full residency tour and official promotional poster below.
Mariah Carey’s ‘The Celebration Of Mimi’ Residency Dates At Park MGM In Las Vegas
07/26/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
07/27/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
07/31/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
08/02/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
08/03/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
08/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
08/09/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
08/10/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
01/31/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
02/01/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
02/05/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
02/07/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
02/08/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
02/12/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
02/14/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM
02/15/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park MGM