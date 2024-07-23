Mariah Carey is a tried and true New Yorker. But, the “It’s A Wrap” singer is surely finding Las Vegas to be a comfy second home. Back in April, Carey kicked off The Celebration Of Mimi residency at Park MGM.

The string of show was supposed to wrap by the month’s end. But, like all things Carey does, she in high demand. Due to overwhelming interest, today (July 22), the songwriter and Park MGM announced the residency’s extension. Continue for more information.