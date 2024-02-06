You’ll want to dig into your savings because “Dreamlover” singer Mariah Carey is heading (back) to Las Vegas. Beginning in April, Carey will reclaim her crown as the Queen Of Sin City. Today (February 6), Carey took to her official social media pages to announce her The Celebration Of Mimi residency.

The limited-engagement run (just eight dates currently announced) marks the chart-topping singer’s third trip to the strip. But with the 19th anniversary of her album The Emancipation Of Mimi approaching, she wanted to commemorate it grandly. Starting April 12, the Lambs and others naturally obsessed with Carey can head to Park MGM’s Dolby Live venue to join the festivities.

Each show, set to start at 8 p.m., aims to recognize not only the massive success The Emancipation Of Mimi was but also applaud Carey for her highly decorated career. Carey’s residency is in good company over at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, joining the likes of Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, and Lady Gaga.

Tickets for Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi residency will be up for grabs to the public starting on Saturday, February 10 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). Find more information here.