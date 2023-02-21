Marey Carey may be the unofficial “Queen Of Christmas” due to her record-breaking song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Still, apparently, there’s another festive title the decorated songwriter has her eye on. Carey and all her fabulosity have continued to embrace the social media platform TikTok, thanks in part to her daughter Monroe Cannon’s love for the app.

As the singer’s 2009 song “It’s A Wrap” remains atop the trending sounds on the platform, Carey and her daughter have found joy in creating short TikTok videos using the audio clip. In their latest video, they enlisted the help of another famous mother-and-daughter duo, Kim Kardashian and North West. North West is no stranger to the platform, having gone viral for several of her videos, including one in which she dressed up as her father, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

As North and Monroe hit their simple choreographed moves while lip-syncing along to the song, their mothers join in just before the video wraps up. The video, uploaded to Carey’s official TikTok page with the caption, “It’s a wrap! But never for us,” has earned an impressive 3.5 million views and over 500,000 likes. That is not bad for a song released over 10 years ago.

Watch the video above.