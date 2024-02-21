When Does Pharrell & Tyler The Creator’s Louis Vuitton Collab Come Out?

When Pharrell was made the head designer of legacy fashion house Louis Vuitton after Virgil Abloh passed away, it was only a matter of time until Tyler The Creator got in on the action. Tyler has long been an adherent of Pharrell’s musical and fashion philosophies, and Pharrell’s been more than happy to step into the role of mentor for the younger artist, so it’s fitting that he’d also invite Tyler to take a hand in guiding the direction of Pharrell’s Vuitton.

Naturally, Tyler’s capsule collection for Louis Vuitton is stamped by his signature affinity for preppy, old-money styles like trench coats, polo sweaters, and dapper short suits all presented with retro flair with modern flourishes and pops of pastel. Tyler shared a lookbook on Twitter with photos in both the studio and in the wild, highlighting the versatility of the clothes and styling. He also thanked Pharrell, calling him a “guardian angel.”

a Louis Vuitton collection by Tyler Okonma: pic.twitter.com/qlHu3tECCr — T (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2024

a Louis Vuitton collection by Tyler Okonma: pic.twitter.com/BE7q1UVepo — T (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2024

a Louis Vuitton collection by Tyler Okonma: pic.twitter.com/Ief0MnguZp — T (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2024

p is really a guardian angel in my life, for 22 years — T (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2024

The collection — which also includes a custom chess board designed by Tyler — is due to hit stores on March 21, just in time for the spring/summer season. In an interview with WWD, Pharrell praised his collaborator, saying, “Everything that Tyler does is thoughtful and authentic. We’ve done something completely new with this project that merges our two worlds and the outcome is uniquely LV.