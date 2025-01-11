Yesterday (January 10), the Record Store Day organizers announced when this year’s festivities will go down. Continue below for more information.

Your beloved crate digging friend’s favorite time of year is nearly upon us– Record Store Day . Each month, Uproxx curates its best vinyl releases column to give you a lay of collectors’ land. That is only intensified for Record Store Day.

When Is Record Store Day 2025?

According to its official website, Record Store Day 2025 will be held across the US on April 12. This year’s marks the 18th installment. Although the beloved event’s date was the only announcement, shoppers expect big things from this year’s treasure trove.

For Record Store Day 2024, Uproxx cover star Paramore served as its official ambassador. As far as what limited edition inventory made the list, lucky patrons were able to snag pressings Blur’s 30th anniversary Parklife, Gorillaz’s Cracker Island deluxe edition with updated artwork, At The Drive In’s In/Casino/Out album in two colors (purple and green smoke), as well as the tenth-anniversary edition of Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s Piñata.

So, with lovers of rap, rock, pop, and more eagerly awaiting the RSD selection their fingers are crossed for another host of rare releases. But for now, they are simply going to have to exercise patience.