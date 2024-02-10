Record Store Day 2024 is quickly approaching. The annual event, aimed at celebrating independently owned and operated record stores, has found its official musical partner for the year.

On Saturday, February 10, Uproxx cover star Paramore took to their official Instagram page to announce that they’ve been named the 2024 Record Store Day Ambassador.

After clearing their website, wiping social media platforms, and canceling several shows, fans believed the beloved group was preparing to call it quits. In their post revealing the news, Paramore addressed rumors of their breakup and expressed pride in the role.

Read the band’s complete statement below.

After a long career in the music industry, we have decided to announce that…we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for any inconvenience). Our first order of business as a freshly independent Paramore is to shine a light on independent record stores – a vital part of our journey from music-obsessed school friends to professional music makers. With that being said, we are humbled to be your Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024. The timing feels kismet. The discovery of music was always meant to be romantic. Indie record shops are some of the only spaces we’ve got that offer a tangible, tactile experience of music discovery. In this world that feels more disconnected and hostile than ever, it feels important to remain in touch (literally) with what inspires us, empowers us, or simply brings us joy. Thankfully, for all our sakes, there still survives among the chaos, the purity and radical simplicity of a great record store.

Record Store Day 2024 is scheduled for April 20. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.